Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $84,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.