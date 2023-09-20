Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.