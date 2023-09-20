Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,796 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 470.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 979,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,121,000 after purchasing an additional 808,141 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in PulteGroup by 24.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHM opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

