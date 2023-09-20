Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

