Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

