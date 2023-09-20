Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

