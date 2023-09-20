ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.56) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.39) to GBX 940 ($11.64) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 485 ($6.01) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

ASOS stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

