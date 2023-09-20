AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,796,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.