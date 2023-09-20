Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auckland International Airport in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Auckland International Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

