AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,742.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,724.89.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,475.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,503.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,510.23. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.69 by $1.77. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

