Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 295,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,115,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 507,817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

