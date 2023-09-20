Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MDYG opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

