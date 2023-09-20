Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPG opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

