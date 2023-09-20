Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.