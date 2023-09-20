Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,552 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

