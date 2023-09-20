Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

