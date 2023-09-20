Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 114.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.