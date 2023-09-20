Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

