Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,212,000.

VTIP stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

