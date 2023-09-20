Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

