Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

FB Financial stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,869,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,103 shares of company stock worth $1,421,442 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

