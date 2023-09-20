Beacon Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

