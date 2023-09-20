Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

