Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.75 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

