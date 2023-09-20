BitDAO (BIT) Trading Down 2% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $730.70 million and $2,159.63 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BitDAO Profile
BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.
BitDAO Token Trading
