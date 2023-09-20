Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDTX opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

