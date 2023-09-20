Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

