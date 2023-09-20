Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 952 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VFH opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

