Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

