Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

