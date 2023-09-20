Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average is $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

