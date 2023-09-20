Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $577,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

