Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 3,179 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,263,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

