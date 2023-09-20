Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGI opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

