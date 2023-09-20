Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,094 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,077.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

