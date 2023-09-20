Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

