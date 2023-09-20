Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 1,049 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.