Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 81 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

