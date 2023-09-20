Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

