Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the period.

FMAY opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

