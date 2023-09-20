Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

