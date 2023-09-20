BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
See Also
