BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRC by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 164,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

