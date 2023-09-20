Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) PT at GBX 374.80

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.20 ($4.38).

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday.

Trainline Stock Performance

About Trainline

LON:TRN opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,268.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.86. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354.40 ($4.39).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

