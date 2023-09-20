Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$25.42

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

TSE VET opened at C$19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.90. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3270142 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

