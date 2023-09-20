Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 1,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
BZZUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Buzzi Stock Up 2.9 %
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
