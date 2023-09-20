Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,674,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 250,637 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,964,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $797.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.