Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

