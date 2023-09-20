Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 133,798 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CALF opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.