Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,463 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

