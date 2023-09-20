Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,787 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

